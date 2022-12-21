BHS prepares for spectacular event schedule in 2023 Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Brundidge Historical Society is beginning the New Year 2023 with plans to be back with a full schedule of events.

“After having to reduce the number of events due to COVID-19 restrictions and continuing concerns, we cut back on the number of events in 2022,” Bowden said.

“The Peanut Butter Festival in October was very successful but we decided not to have several events and activities,” Bowden said. “We didn’t have the Brush Arbor Singing that is a lead-in to the festival, the recipe contest and the Peanut Butter Kids Contest. Festival goers always enjoy the samples of sandwiches made with peanut butter and… dill pickles, pimento cheese, onions, bacon and such but, because of the handling of food, we decided not to make sandwiches. But we still offered free samples of fried peanuts.

Bowden said the Nutter Butter Parade attracted a large crowd and was a fun parade.

“In 2022, we didn’t have the Chili Country Christmas and that was disappointing to many and, especially, not being able to have the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival or a spring folklife production,” Bowden said. “We did greatly appreciate Donald Davis who came for a performance so that the storytelling festival would not be a complete wash. But we are looking forward to a packed 2023 agenda beginning with the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival the last weekend in January. We have an outstanding lineup of tellers, Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Tim Lowry and Barbara McBride-Smith. All are back by popular demand. It will be a fun-filled festival and will get underway with Supper and Stories at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge on Friday night, January 27, and three storytelling concerts at the Trojan Center Theater on Saturday.”

Bowden said a new winter’s end play is in the plans, June Buggin’ in the early summer, the Peanut Butter Festival in October and the Chili Country Christmas in December. And, if another idea pops up, it will be considered.

Bowden said with a full docket of events, the BHS needs more members and younger members.

“We always enjoy having new members and they are always needed and appreciated,” he said. “Members can pick and choose the events they would like to be a part of and we always appreciate new ideas. We invite everyone, who has an interest in preserving the physical and cultural heritage of our community and the traditions that have enabled us to be who we are, to join us at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursdays of the month at the We Piddle Around Theater. We’ll be glad you are there.”