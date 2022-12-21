America’s Favorite Christmas Traditions Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Those who are wondering what Christmas traditions are celebrated across the United States can rest assured that the Deep South can take pride in its holiday traditions.

Ohio took first-place honors with its Buckeyes (a Christmas nut?). Kansas was at the bottom-50th place for the young women who dress as St. Lucy for the St. Lucia Festival.

Although not the winner in the Super Bowl of Christmas Traditions, the Southern states received high rankings and also with holiday traditions that make sense.

The State of Georgia side-stepped peaches and took 4th place with Candy Canes; Tennessee’s Moon Pies were in 5th place; Louisiana was 11th with Bonfires on the Louisiana Bayou; Alabama was 14th with its Wonder Under the Warrior Cave Decorations; and Mississippi was 27th with decorated boats on the shore of the Biloxi beach,

All Southern states stayed within the holiday theme except Tennessee Moon Pies. Maybe they are stocking suffers.

But checking out other states, Wisconsin was in 15th place with its pickle ornaments; South Dakota’s Pie Day was 48th; Montana’s Bison Ribeye was 42nd; California’s Surfing Santa Competition was 8th and Indiana’s Sweet Potato Casserole was 19th.

Want to know more? Google America’s Favorite State Christmas Traditions and enjoy the trip.