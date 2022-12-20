Ward joins TB&T as human resources director Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Michelle Ward is joining the TB&T team as Human Resources Director. She will assume the position with the retirement of Patty Hill at the end of January. Ward was most recently the Vice-President of Human Resources at Dixie Electric Cooperative in Montgomery. She is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional.

“Michelle comes to us with over 23 years of experience in Human Resources at national and international companies,” said Kervin. “She understands our growth and how that impacts personnel,” he said. “Because we can’t be sold, we expect more growth for TB&T and Michelle is the person to lead our Human Resources Department,” said Kervin.

Ward graduated Troy University with a BS in Chemistry and Biology and

Faulkner University with an MSM in Management. Ward and her husband, Kevin, have two daughters.

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy, Alabama, with 16 locations in six Alabama counties. With 116 years of service to the communities we serve, we try every day to truly be “the only bank you’ll ever need!”