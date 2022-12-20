Troy Regional Medical Center Partners with Canon to Test New Mobile X-Ray Machine in the Field Published 7:40 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Troy Regional Medical Center recently had the opportunity to partner with Canon Medical Systems to try out a mobile X-Ray machine, Mobirex i9, that had not yet been released for use in the United States medical arena. This equipment has been used in Japan. Canon introduced the Mobirex i9 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago that was held Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Troy Regional is one of only two hospitals in the United States chosen to participate in the hands-on testing of the unit. The other hospital that participated is in California.

Canon used the information and images from the Troy Regional Medical Center pilot at its booth at the RSNA gathering, which is the largest radiological show in the world.

“It was an honor for Troy Regional Medical Center to partner with Canon on this significant project,” said Rick Smith, Troy Regional CEO. “Canon Medical Systems is focused on providing innovative solutions for medical needs. Our current 80 slice Canon CT scanner that was acquired earlier this year gives Troy Regional patients the lowest possible radiation dose while providing superior image quality. Amazing technology and service offered close to home.”