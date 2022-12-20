Troy lands another JUCO commitment Published 11:30 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Just hours after receiving a commitment from one of the top junior college (JUCO) linebackers in the country, the Troy Trojans earned the commitment of East Central Community College (ECCC) linebacker TJ Thompson on Monday, Dec. 19, as well.

Thompson announced his commitment via social media and committed to Troy over offers from other schools like Old Dominion. The 6-foot, 210-pound Bolton, Miss., native played high school football at Warren Central High School.

Thompson played running back in high school and earned Vicksburg Daily News’ Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 after rushing for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. He also earned Class 6A All-State as a senior.

In 2022, Thompson converted to linebacker and led ECCC with 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles. Thompson joins fellow JUCO linebacker Steven Cattledge Jr., who also committed to Troy on Monday. Cattledge and Thompson are also both Mississippi natives that played at JUCOs in Mississippi.

Troy’s 2023 recruiting class now features 11 commitments, including Cattledge, Thompson, Stanhope Elmore receiver Jackson Thomas, St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.) cornerback Jack Tchienchou, Fairfield Prep offensive tackle Adrian Griffin, Lausanne Collegiate School offensive tackle Tyler Bell (Memphis, Tenn.), Briarcrest Christian quarterback JD Sherrod (Memphis, Tenn.), Oxford defensive lineman Malaki Pegues, Vero Beach linebacker Keyshawn Campbell (Vero Beach, Fla.), Jackson-Olin defensive lineman Tyquarius Perry, Alma Bryant offensive guard Billy Gilmore, Montgomery-Catholic athlete Luke Harkless and Statesboro running back Jordan Lovett (Statesboro, Ga.). The early signing period for college football begins on Dec. 21.