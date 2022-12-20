Troy flips Southern Miss commit, lands Kentucky transfer Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Troy Trojans 2023 recruiting class grew again when Corinth High School senior linebacker Chris Rodgers announced his commitment to Troy and University of Kentucky receiver Chris Lewis announced his decision to transfer to Troy.

Lewis comes to Troy after two years at Kentucky, where he redshirted in 2021 and caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown this season, playing in eight games.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 202-pound receiver is a Pleasant Grove native that was rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports during his high school career. He earned 70 catches for 1,235 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior in 2020, helping his Pleasant Grove team win back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020.

Lewis was First-Team Birmingham All-Region, 2020 All-State, 2020 Sports Illustrated First-Team All-American. He was also an All-State basketball player and earned 2021 AL.com Birmingham Athlete of the Year.

Lewis boasted more than 40 FBS offers coming out of high school, including offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Rodgers had originally committed to Southern Miss during the summer but announced his decision to commit to Troy, instead, on Dec. 20, via social media. Along with offers from Troy and Southern Miss, the 6-foot-2-inch, 207-pound Corinth, Miss., native held offers from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Northwest Community College and Coahoma Community College.

Rodgers earned Clarion Ledger Large School All-State honors in his senior season and was a member of Team Mississippi in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. He also earned 2022 Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Region 1-4A Defensive MVP and All-State honors following the 2022 season. He played both running back and linebacker at Corinth and is rated as a three-star linebacker by both 247Sports and On3.com.