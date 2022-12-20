Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival back on track! Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival will be back with a full complement of nationally acclaimed storytellers the last weekend in January and it will be full weekend of laughter mixed with a few salty, tender tears.

The16th annual festival of stories will get off to supper and stories at the We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge on Friday night, January 27 and continue with three storytelling concerts on Saturday, January 28 at the Trojan Center Theater on the campus of Troy University.

The featured tellers for all four storytelling concerts will be Donald Davis, the dean of storyteller and the lord of laughter, Bil Lepp, world champion liar and totter of TALL tales; Barbara McBride-Smith, a live-wire with a Texas twang that will tickle your funny bone, and Tim Lowry, a walking, talking seersucker slicker from South Carolina.

Anne Register, storytelling committee, said the 2023 Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival could not have a more entertaining lineup of storytellers. And, each storytelling concert opens with the best traditional music anywhere around – country, gospel, old-time church and spiritual

Everything else in going up in price but not the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival.

“Telling stories is what we do,” Register said. “We want the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival to be affordable for all who love stories.”

All weekend tickets for the 2023 Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival remain at $55 for supper and stories at the We Piddle Around Theater on Friday night, January 27 and all three storytelling concerts on Saturday, January 28, at the Trojan Center Theater at Troy University.

When/if available, the supper and story tickets are will be $25.

Tickets for the storytelling concerts at the Trojan Center Theater are morning (10 a.m.) and night (6:30 p.m.) $10. Afternoon tickets (2 p.m.) $15. All day Saturday tickets are $30.

Preshow music begins 30 minutes prior to storytelling concerts.

For tickets call (334)-685-5524 or 670-6302 (weekdays) or 808-4237.