Obituaries, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Published 7:36 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Martha Jene White

Martha Jene White, age 72, a resident of Elba, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Emory University Midtown. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Donnie Marler and Rev. Lou Little officiating. Interment will follow in Victoria Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her husband: Johnny White; son: SSG Ed Prosser; daughter: Betsy Dean (Christopher), grandchildren: Xavier Prosser, Aschera Prosser, Jaxen Prosser, Morrigan Prosser, Railey Dean; great granddaughter: Anaia Prosser; brother: Jimmy Lewis (Barbara); sister-in-law: Eileen Lewis, Sandy Leddick; brother-in-law: Ray White; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her son: Richie Prosser; brother: Doug Lewis; and parents: Leola and Johnny Lewis.

Jesse Layton Daniels

Jesse Layton Daniels, age 51, a resident of Brundidge, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Brad Sasser and Rev. Billy Fortune officiating. Interment will follow in Union Springs Primitive Baptist Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his daughter: Sabra Daniels Davis (Audie); son: Brycen Daniels; granddaughter: Peyton Davis; parents: Donnie and Loretta Daniels; brother: Jason Daniels (Heather); fiance: Heather Lee Davis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dewight Senn, Brad Senn, Matt Webb, Mark Haynes, Donald Sessions, Matthew Senn, and Allen Senn.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Curtis and Aretta Senn, and paternal grandparents: George W. Mann and Ester Lee Daniels.

He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Everyone who knew Mr. Daniels knew that he loved having a good time with those he loved. His sense of humor was apparent to everyone, especially through his pranks. Jesse loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, and loved every chance he got to go to them. He was an avid and loyal Auburn fan and cheered on the tigers every time they played. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.