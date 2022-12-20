Monday traffic fatality in Pike County

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

A single-vehicle crash that occurred on the morning of Dec. 19, in Pike County, claimed the life of a Phenix City man, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release states that Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the Phenix City resident’s 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway and stuck a tree. Fergison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231, near the 81-mile marker, three miles north of Troy, according to the release. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the crash.

