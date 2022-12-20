JUCO All-American commits to Troy Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

On the eve of the early signing period for college football, the Troy Trojans received another commitment from a top junior college (JUCO) player in All-American edge rusher Raymond Cutts.

Cutts is an Orlando, Fla., native that starred at Jones High School, earning All-State honors as a senior with 125 tackles and 10 sacks. The 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pounder signed with Central Florida out of high school, over offers from other schools like Auburn, Baylor, Clemson and Kentucky.

Cutts transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas and earned First-Team JUCO All-American and First-Team All-Conference after tallying 32 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during the 2021 season. In 2022, Cutts repeated as First-Team All-Conference and First-Team JUCO All-American after leading Garden City with 58 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 11 sacks and one blocked kick.

Cutts committed to Troy over offers from Alabama State, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Toledo, Bethune-Cookman, Florida International, Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina. He’s rated as the No. 2 JUCO edge rusher and a three-star prospect by On3.com.