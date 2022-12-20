Hill retires from TB&T after 29 year career Published 7:38 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Troy Bank and Trust announces the retirement of Patty Hill, Senior Vice-President, and Human Resources Director. “While we hate to see Patty retire, we wish her well in the next chapter of her life”, said Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust. “Patty has over 40 total years of banking experience. In her years with Troy Bank, she has seen the bank grow from 3 locations to 16 locations with assets over $1.4 billion, and from 50 employees to over 180 – certainly a lot of changes.”

“Troy Bank & Trust has played such a big role in my life,” said Hill. “There is so much to love about Troy Bank – my co-workers, the fact that we can’t be sold, our close connection with the Charles Henderson Child Health Center…it has been a very rewarding experience here.”

Hill, a native of Pike County, graduated from Pike County High School where she was valedictorian. She graduated from Troy State University with a BS in Business Administration with an Accounting major. She and her husband, Mark Hill attend Brantley United Methodist Church where she is the Chairperson of the Church Council

“I can honestly say that I am retiring to the best job ever,” said Mrs. Hill. “I became a grandmother for the first time earlier this month and my new job will be taking care of baby Samuel. I went back to work after my babies were born and Mark and I agreed that if I ever had the opportunity to keep a grandchild, that I would do it. I am most excited about the wonderful benefits package with my new position,” Hill said with a big smile!

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion dollar asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy, Alabama, with 16 locations in six Alabama counties. With 116 years of service to the communities we serve, we try every day to truly be “the only bank you’ll ever need!”