Bulldogs win thriller over Dale County at ESCC Classic Published 11:20 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

On the campus of Enterprise State Community College (ESCC), the Pike County Bulldogs picked up a 58-56 win over the Dale County Warriors on Monday night.

Dale County jumped out to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter and held on to a 32-21 lead going into halftime. The Warriors led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs kept fighting and cut the lead to 40-35 going into the fourth quarter. Senior Ian Foster exploded for 10 of Pike County’s 14 points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs then scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 21-15 in the period.

Markelis Hobdy scored 11 of Pike County’s fourth quarter points.

With PCHS trailing 56-55, with 30 seconds remaining, Hobdy drove to the basket and knocked down a left-handed layup to give the Bulldogs a 57-56 lead. That was Pike County’s first lead of the game, and Foster added a free throw to give the Dawgs the 58-56 win.

“They were up 21 points on us in the second quarter and we were able to use our quickness and climb back in it and eventually win in the end,” PCHS coach Janasky Fleming said. “That’s our strong suit, the athleticism and quickness. Markelis didn’t seem himself in the first half but he scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Ian is just so athletic, he can get rebounds and turn his body in ways normal humans can’t.”

Foster had a season-high 25 points in the win, while Hobdy added 16 points and Braylin Jackson scored seven points.

Fleming feels like his Bulldogs are starting to get on the right track after coming into the season with just one practice under their belt before the first game. The entirety of Pike County’s basketball team is also football players, so basketball practices couldn’t start until the football season came to a close.

“We played three games and had just three practices under our belt,” Fleming said. “That presented a number of challenges. Only two of our guys had ever played basketball together at Pike County. So, it’s not like we could just roll the ball out there and say, ‘Run what you ran last year.’

“They all know each other and have grown up together but haven’t played basketball together. We’re getting it together organizationally now. We’ve also played some really good teams and I think that will help us moving forward.”

PCHS closes out its appearance at the ESCC Classic tonight at 5:30 p.m. against Georgiana at the Lolley Gym on the campus of ESCC.

Additionally, the Zion Chapel Rebels knocked off Ariton on the road Monday night, by a score of 71-61. The Rebels were able to avenge a 1-point loss to the Purple Cats back on Nov. 28.

Zion Chapel jumped out to a 15-12 lead in the first quarter and led 29-27 at halftime. The Rebels finished off the game by scoring 21 points in each of the final two periods and outscored Ariton 42-34 in the second half. Zion Chapel was led by Slade Grantham and Jacob Chestnut with 18 points each in the win. Andyn Garris added 13 points for Ariton.

The Lady Rebels fell to Ariton 52-29 as Madison Meeks led ZCHS with 17 points. Nya Allen scored 22 points for Ariton.