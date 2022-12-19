Troy lands top-rated JUCO linebacker

Published 1:53 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

EMCC linebacker Steven Cattledge Jr. (40) committed to Troy on Dec. 19.

On Monday, Dec. 19, East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) linebacker Steven Cattledge Jr. announced his commitment to Troy University.

Cattledge is ranked as a four-star linebacker by On3.com and is ranked as the No. 10 overall junior college (JUCO) prospect. The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound linebacker is also ranked as the No. 2 linebacker by On3. Cattledge committed to Troy over other offers from schools like East Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Washington State, McNeese State, Southeast Louisiana and Central Arkansas.

Cattledge was a star player at Columbus High School in Mississippi and this past season earned All-MACCC honors at EMCC. He recorded 120 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery this season. In high school, Cattledge earned Class 5A All-State honors and was a member of the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star North team.

Cattledge will come to a Troy team in need of replacing a number of veteran players at the linebacker position. The early signing period for college football begins Dec. 21.

