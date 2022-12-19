Troy lands top-rated JUCO linebacker Published 1:53 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

On Monday, Dec. 19, East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) linebacker Steven Cattledge Jr. announced his commitment to Troy University.

Cattledge is ranked as a four-star linebacker by On3.com and is ranked as the No. 10 overall junior college (JUCO) prospect. The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound linebacker is also ranked as the No. 2 linebacker by On3. Cattledge committed to Troy over other offers from schools like East Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Washington State, McNeese State, Southeast Louisiana and Central Arkansas.

Cattledge was a star player at Columbus High School in Mississippi and this past season earned All-MACCC honors at EMCC. He recorded 120 tackles, 21 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery this season. In high school, Cattledge earned Class 5A All-State honors and was a member of the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star North team.

Cattledge will come to a Troy team in need of replacing a number of veteran players at the linebacker position. The early signing period for college football begins Dec. 21.