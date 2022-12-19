PCES Baby Betas Reaching Out At Christmas Time

Published 5:30 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County Elementary School Baby Beta members completed their second service project of the year on Tuesday. 

“For their first stop, they visited Serene Manor in Brundidge where they previously visited in November for Veterans Day,” said Rebecca Brooks, advisor. “For this trip, they took Christmas gifts for the 17 residents.  Every resident received a bag filled with a blanket, pillow, toiletry items, a stocking, fruit, candy canes, and their own elf. “

The Baby Betas also gifted the center with several board games and puzzle books.  

“After leaving Serene Manor, they visited Troy Health and Rehab where they took 108 gift bags and 108 filled stockings, so every resident had gifts this holiday season,” Brooks said. “Students delighted residents at both locations with Christmas carols.”

The PCES Baby Beta group consists of students on the honor roll in first through third grades. 

“This is the first year for the PCES Baby Betas and these students are already reaching and blessing so many in our area,” Brooks said. 

