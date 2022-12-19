Carlton Martial accepts Senior Bowl invite Published 2:58 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

After months of speculation on whether he would be invited or not, Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial has officially accepted an invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Martial was issued the invitation for the Senior Bowl during preparation for the Cure Bowl last week. The Senior Bowl is the largest, high profile College Football All-Star Game that features some of the top senior football players in the country annually, ahead of April’s NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl is held annually in Mobile, which is Martial’s hometown. The college all-stars get a chance to compete in front of NFL Scouts for an entire week, along with being coached by current NFL coaching staffs, as well. This year’s coaching staffs that will lead the two teams are the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Martial wrapped up his senior season as a finalist for the Bullsworth Trophy, First-Team All-Sun Belt, All-American and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. During the season Martial broke the Troy, Sun Belt and FBS career tackle records, as well.

On Monday, Martial also added to his 2022 accolades when he was announced for his third All-American honor of the season as a Phil Steele Magazine Third-Team All-American. Martial has also earned All-America honors from Pro Football Network and Action Network, so far.

In 2022, he tallied 135 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception. During his Trojan career, though, Martial has amassed 577 tackles, 50.5 tackles-for-loss, 10.5 sacks, six interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 15 pass breakups. Along with the career total tackle records, Martial ended his career third all-time at Troy in solo tackles, first in assisted tackles and second in tackles-for-loss.

The Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile on Feb. 4 and will broadcast live on the NFL Network. Martial is one of 12 players from Alabama universities that have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl thus far. Alabama tight end Cameron Latu, offensive linemen Tyler Steen and Emil Ekiyor, defensive tackle DJ Dale, defensive end Byron Young, safety DeMarco Hellams and kicker Will Reichard have all accepted invitations, while Auburn defensive ends Derrick Hall and Etu Leota and linebacker Owen Pappoe have also accepted invitations. South Alabama receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter will also be taking part in the Senior Bowl.