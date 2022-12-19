Bailey Brown: Cover pet for calendar fundraiser Published 5:31 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Bailey Brown, the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2022 Calendar Cover Pet, is loved by Charla and Bobby Brown. She is a daddy’s girl and a tomboy. She loves to ride down country roads with her dad. But, when she’s not riding the roads, Bailey is sitting in her favorite easy chair watching movies and football games with her mom. Surely, she was excited when the Troy Trojans won the Cure Bowl on Friday. The win was a cure for any Trojans’ wintertime blues.

Humane Society of Pike County President Donna Brockman said Bailey Brown is one of many pets who are “so loved” by many throughout Pike County.

“But there as so many animals, dogs and cats, that are unloved and unwanted,” Brockmann said. “The HSPC’s 2023 Pet Photo Calendar support the society’s annual spay/neuter program which greatly reduces the number of unwanted animals here a home and there far too many.”

The HSPC 2023 Pet Photo Calendars available and make great gifts for those who love animals and as stocking stuffers as well and for only $10.

“As you looking for those last-minute gifts, please consider what your purchases means to the efforts to reduce the number of unwanted and too often abused animals here in Pike County,” Brockmann said.

The calendars are available at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins P.C., Jinright’s Hillside Antiques, South Alabama Pet Resort, Troy Animal Clinic and Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch.