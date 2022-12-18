Local players earn All-State honors Published 7:05 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its 2022 All-State Team and a number of players in The Messenger’s coverage area earned All-State honors.

A total of six Charles Henderson Trojans, two Pike County Bulldogs and one Goshen Eagle made the various ASWA All-State teams.

Junior wide receiver Jy’won Boyd, sophomore defensive lineman Zion Grady and senior linebacker Damien Hart all earned Class 5A First-Team All-State, representing Charles Henderson, while junior offensive lineman Benton Dunn earned Second-Team All-State. Junior quarterback Parker Adams and junior punter Nik Peerson captured All-State Honorable Mention.

Boyd ended the 2022 season with 60 receptions for 1,218 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving, along with 342 yards and two touchdowns rushing and 89 yards passing with another touchdown. Boyd returned three kicks for touchdowns and tallied five interceptions on defense. Dunn started all 14 games at center and helped lead an offense that averaged 150 yards rushing and 348 total yards per game. Grady finished the season with 103 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss, 21 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks. Hart led the CHHS defense with 148 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two sacks and an interception. Adams completed 169-of-286 passes for 2,580 yards and 28 touchdowns. Peerson averaged 41 yards per punt with a 4.2-second hang time this season.

Pike County senior receiver Ian Foster earned Class 3A First-Team All-State, while senior offensive lineman Keith Williams was named All-State Honorable Mention. Foster tallied 38 catches for 895 yards and 19 touchdowns receiving along with returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, one punt return for a touchdown and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also tallied six interceptions on defense, returning one for a touchdown. Williams finished the 2022 season with a 90 percent grade on offense, allowing no sacks and earning 75 pancakes. On defense, he also recorded 35 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

Goshen junior running back Jamari McClure also took Class 2A Second-Team All-State honors. McClure led the area in rushing with 1,173 yards and 16 touchdowns on 121 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 354 yards and seven touchdowns and recorded 30 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Other Wiregrass players that earned All-State honors were Enterprise athlete Mykel Johnson (7A), Enterprise quarterback Aiden White (7A), Dothan running back Raymon Blackmon (7A), Dothan lineman Jamarius Stanyard (7A), Highland Home defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (2A), Highland Home linebacker JJ Faulk (2A), Highland Home defensive back Brice McKenzie (2A), Highland Home defensive lineman CJ May (2A), Daleville quarterback Omarion Pinckney (3A), Daleville defensive lineman Jeremiah Moore (3A), Opp running back Terry Davis (3A), Opp linebacker Nelson Hall (3A), Opp athlete Gray Jennings (3A), Opp punter Robbie Gafford (3A), Luverne punter Bradley Thompson (2A), Luverne athlete John Taylor (2A), Andalusia lineman Brody Stewart (4A), Andalusia lineman Cameron Johnson (4A), Andalusia quarterback Jack Lathrop (4A), Andalusia running back J’Marion Burnette (4A), Andalusia receiver Kaden Denson (4A), Andalusia athlete Dorean Crittenden (4A), Elba running back Alvin Henderson (1A), Elba kicker Alex Wisecup, Carroll offenisve lineman Kevonte Dickerson (5A), Carroll linebacker Karmelo Overton (5A), Elba defensive back Carmen Gray (1A), Kinston punter Cale Sumblin (1A), Elba offenisve lineman Kyle Smith (1A), Eufaula lineman Patrick Screws (5A) and Eufaula lineman Yhonzae Pierre (5A).