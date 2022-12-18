CHHS opens wrestling season Published 4:16 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

The Charles Henderson High School wrestling team opened up its 2022-2023 season on the mat with a home dual against Brewbaker Tech on Dec. 16.

The Trojans finished off the dual with a 42-6 loss to Brewbaker Tech, going 1-2 on the mat during the afternoon. Brewbaker Tech’s Zachery McCree (132 pounds), Jacob Mickles (145 pounds), Robert Harbison (152 pounds), Ian Montgomery (160 pounds) and Devion Madison (182 pounds) all won via forfeit.

Charles Henderson’s Blake Barron defeated Brewbaker’s Demitri Flowers via pinfall in the 195-pound division, while Brewbakers Collins Liveoak defeated Trojan Landon Givens in the 170-pound division and Brewbaker’s Mykah Wilson defeated CHHS wrestler Tydrick Burks in the 220-pound division.