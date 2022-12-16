TFD responds to Friday structure fire Published 4:04 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Staff Reports

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16.

The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.

Troy Firefighters could not detect smoke or flames that were visible from the exterior of a single-story commercial structure but moderate smoke was visible throughout the building upon entry. A small fire in a storage closet was discovered upon a search of the building. There were no reports of any firefighters or civilians injured in the incident.

Following an investigation from the Troy Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that the cause was an electrical malfunction.

“We would like to remind everyone during the Holiday season to diligently practice fire safety,’” Stephens said. “Keep live Christmas trees watered each day, do not leave candles or any stove top cooking unattended, and keep combustible materials at least three feet from home heating sources.”