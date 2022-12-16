Saturday, December 17, 2022, Obituaries Published 8:18 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Mary Rhodes Finlay

February 4, 1931 – December 12, 2022

Mrs. Mary Rhodes Finlay passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the age of 91 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Spring Hill, AL to parents Oris G. Rhodes and Mavis R. Rhodes. She moved to Goshen AL after high school and married Thomas W. Finlay JR who served in the Navy. After many years farming she and Thomas moved to Troy, AL to become entrepreneurs of several local businesses, most notably The Country Kitchen Restaurant for 40 years. She was a hard worker who loved to serve her community and was loved by many in return. Mary Finlay was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Finlay JR. She is survived by her son Thomas W. Finlay III of Troy, AL; Daughter, Virginia M. (Robert) Pettus of Dadeville, AL; grandchildren, J. Christopher (Austin) Mann of Marietta, GA, Jennifer (James) Cooper of Birmingham AL; great-grandchildren, Finlay, Grace, and Collins Mann of Marietta, GA, Olivia and Addilyn Cooper of Birgingham, AL; nephew Michael (Nan) Stinson of Montgomery, AL. The family will receive friends and family from 2:00P.M. to 3:00P.M. on December 18, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy, AL. Services will be held at Green Hills Chapel – Mausoleum at 3:00P.M. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Thomas in Green Hills Mausoleum.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – A.A. Milne

“More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world.” – Edna St. Vincent Millay

Clarice Owens

Emerson

Clarice Owens Emerson, age 101, a resident of Montgomery, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Baptist South. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Louisville with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 1 pm until 1:30 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She is survived by multiple nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband: JB Emerson; and 7 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church or Mt. Zion Baptist Church: 773 County Road 9, Louisville, AL 36048.

Jerry Parker Baggett

Jerry Parker Baggett, Jr., age 77, a resident of Troy, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Prattville Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his son: Trey Baggett (Vanda); daughter: Kelly Butland (Ronny); grandchildren: Derek Kimbrough, Haylee Deal (Matthew), Brayden Baggett (Garrison), Brody Baggett, Emma Baggett, Tori Jackson (Ben), Lenzie Butland, Bryson Butland; great grandchild: Stratton Parker Baggett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Hilma Baggett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a veteran driven charity of your choice.