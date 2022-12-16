Rep. Paramore participates in new member orientation Published 8:10 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Rep. Marcus Paramore (R-Troy) attended New Member Orientation at the Alabama Legislature this week where he participated in informational meetings on a variety of topics including the budget process and the logistical processes of filing and advancing legislation.

“The New Member Orientation was a fantastic opportunity to for us to get up to date information on the budgets as well as hear from department heads about technical information that will be essential to know in order to serve District 89,” Paramore said.

Paramore is one of 26 newly elected Republicans to the Alabama House of Representatives.

“Getting to know my colleagues better and beginning to build those working relationships was very important,” Paramore explained. “Most of us are hearing the same things from voters in our districts. We are all hearing that people are worried about the economy. We know that rising prices are causing pain for Alabama’s working families and small businesses. This problem was caused by liberal DC policies but we have to find a way to ease it here in Alabama and I think there will be a lot of effort put into that during the next legislative session.”

Paramore served as the President of the Troy City Council before being elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in November. He represents District 89 which includes Pike County and a portion of Dale County. He will serve in the first regularly scheduled legislative session of the quadrennium beginning March 7, 2023.