Troy Exchange Club welcomed Kaylee Green Published 5:43 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

The Troy Exchange Club has long been known for its support of the Troy community and beyond.

On Wednesday, Donna Jones, club president, and the club members welcomed Kaylee Green, Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center director, and Erin Turner, forensic interview specialist, to its lunch meeting.

Green expressed appreciation to the Troy Exchange Club for the opportunity to share the services the CAC provides in support of the community and the children and families that it serves in Pike, Barbour, Bullock and Coffee counties.

Referrals to the Pike Regional CAC, regarding child sexual and physical abuse cases, are made by the Department of Human Resources and local law enforcement.

Green expressed appreciation for the support of the Troy Exchange Club as well as that of other local service agencies and individuals throughout the year and at this special time of the year.

“With 73 sponsors this has been the best year for us,” Green said. “That strong support has made it possible for us to do more at Christmastime for the children and families that we serve.”

Green said the staff at the CAC wants Christmas to be a special for the children they serve and also for their families.

“We have gifts for the children we serve but we don’t want the other children in the family to feel left out,” Green said. “So, we also have gifts for them so Christmas will be a happy time for the family, too.”

The Pike Regional CAC provides Christmas gifts for children up to age 18.

In addition to toys and games, the gifts include clothes, shoes and jackets.

“The younger children like dolls, trucks, coloring books, and other toys,” Green said. “Older children usually want laptops and there are some available in the lower price range.”

Green expressed appreciation to the Exchange Club for the opportunity to share information about the Pike Regional CAC and thanked the club members for the services they provide to area children.

Jones thanked Green and her staff for their dedicated service to children and their families during very difficult and tying times.