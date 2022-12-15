Pike Medical Foundation presents $70,000 check to TRMC Published 5:37 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

The Pike Medical Foundation presented Troy Regional Medical Center with $70,000 from the 2022 Virtual Balloon Launch to use for the replacement of surgical laparoscopic instrumentation in the hospital’s surgical services area. Since 2013, the 501(c)(3) foundation has raised and contributed more than $500,000 to Troy Regional. Funds are used for specific services that enable quality care close to home. For more information: troymedicalcenter.com/giving