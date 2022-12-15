Pike Medical Foundation presents $70,000 check to TRMC

Published 5:37 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Submitted Article

Contributed Photo The Pike Medical Foundation presented Troy Regional Medical Center with $70,000 from the 2022 Virtual Balloon Launch to use for the replacement of surgical laparoscopic instrumentation in the hospital’s surgical services area. Since 2013, the 501(c)(3) foundation has raised and contributed more than $500,000 to Troy Regional. Funds are used for specific services that enable quality care close to home. For more information: troymedicalcenter.com/giving

The Pike Medical Foundation presented Troy Regional Medical Center with $70,000 from the 2022 Virtual Balloon Launch to use for the replacement of surgical laparoscopic instrumentation in the hospital’s surgical services area. Since 2013, the 501(c)(3) foundation has raised and contributed more than $500,000 to Troy Regional. Funds are used for specific services that enable quality care close to home. For more information: troymedicalcenter.com/giving

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Troy Exchange Club welcomed Kaylee Green

‘Ole Time Christmas’ celebrates pioneer traditions

Shelia & Friends welcome Christmas with singing, dancing and music

Last minute shopping event to be held in downtown Troy

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Christmas?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events