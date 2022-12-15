Enterprise’s Taylor Danford commits to Troy Published 4:20 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Enterprise High School senior Taylor Danford announced her commitment to the Troy University softball team on Dec. 14.

Danford announced her decision on social media. The Enterprise shortstop/third basemen is entering her senior season at EHS and comes into the 2023 season holding a .396 batting average with a .461 on-base percentage in 47 games played and 153 plate appearances. She’s earned 53 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 43 RBIs and 52 runs with just nine strikeouts. Defensively, Danford has 58 putouts in 66 chances.

Danford will join her EHS teammate, Emma Faulk, at Troy who is coming into her freshman season in 2023. Danford also plays for the successful summer/fall travel ball team, the Alabama Fury.