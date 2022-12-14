Troy thumps LaGrange College Published 6:28 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Troy Trojans (5-5) women’s basketball team throttled the LaGrange College Panthers (5-4) on Wednesday by a score of 114-49 at home.

Troy came out swinging, opening up on a 10-0 run and led 40-8 going into the second quarter. The Trojans led 63-22 at halftime and never let off the gas, outscoring LaGrange 51-27 in the second half, as well.

Troy shot 47.1 percent from the field and held LaGrange to 23.8 percent shooting. The Trojans also outrebounded LaGrange 77-49 and forced 26 turnovers. Troy also blocked 15 shots as a team. A total of 13 players scored in the win, while six different Trojans scored in double digits.

Senior Janeen Camp turned in a season-high 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds along with blocking an eye-popping eight shots. Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter earned a career-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds with three steals.

Tai’Sheka Porchia scored 14 points and Nia Daniel tallied 13 points and seven rebounds. Ja’Mia Hollings picked up a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks and three steals. Jashanti Simmons turned in 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Shaniah Nunn totaled seven points and six rebounds.

Laila Battle earned 12 points for LaGrange, while Gracie Brunel totaled 11 points.

Troy is back on the road Jan. 20 for a matchup with the Belmont Bruins, who are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season. One of Belmont’s leaders is Troy native Tuti Jones, who was an all-state guard at Charles Henderson High School. Jones is averaging 11 points, five points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.