Pike County hosts Abbeville in hoops action Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs hosted Class 2A’s Abbeville on Tuesday night with both teams taking a home loss.

The girls team kicked things off with a tough 39-34 loss with both teams struggling to score all night long. Abbeville shot just 24 percent from the field, while Pike County shot just 26 percent from the field. The Lady Dawgs won the rebound battle 57-31 but turnovers swung the momentum, however, as Pike County turned the ball over 35 times compared to Abbeville’s 17 turnovers.

The two sides were tied 3-3 going into the second quarter and the Lady Bulldogs took a 14-13 lead into halftime. Abbeville managed to take a 31-29 edge into the fourth quarter and outscored Pike County 8-5 in the fourth quarter to hang on for the tight win.

Taniyah Green led Pike County with nine points, 21 rebounds, six steals and eight blocks on the night, while Urriya Berry earned four points, 19 rebounds and four blocks. The two post players combined for 40 rebounds and 12 blocked shots against Abbeville.

The boys team also dropped its game 56-53 despite leading for much of it. The two sides came out swinging fast and furious in the first quarter and played to a 16-16 first quarter tie and 30-30 halftime tie, as well. Abbeville managed to take the lead in the third quarter by as many as six points but Pike County came storming back on an 8-0 run that was capped off by back-to-back threes to give PCHS a 40-38 lead with just four minutes left in the period.

Pike County took 46-42 a lead into the fourth quarter. Abbeville, though, outscored Pike County 14-7 in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 10 points. In the final seconds the Bulldogs cut the lead to three points but it was too little too late.

Ian Foster led Pike County with 13 points, five assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and three steals, while Chimarion Brown scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Markelis Hobdy added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Khalil Foster had four steals.

Pike County will try to get back on track with a rematch on the road at Abbeville on Friday night.

Both the Zion Chapel boys and girls teams battled county rival New Brockton on Tuesday night, as well. The boys team knocked off New Brockton 62-47 with Slade Grantham earning 22 points, while Jacob Chestnutt added 17 points.

The girls fell to New Brockton 60-28, though, with Madison Meeks leading the Lady Rebels with 11 points in the loss.