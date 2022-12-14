Last minute shopping event to be held in downtown Troy

Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The City of Troy invites shoppers to wrap up their Christmas shopping at the city’s “Last Minute Shopping Event” from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, December 18.

In downtown Troy, there is something for everyone on every shopper’s list, said Leigh Anne Windham, Troy community development director.

“And as a shopping bonus, with every purchase made, there is an opportunity to win a basket filled with goodies from the downtown businesses, Windham said.

Santa will be on the downtown square from 1 until 5 p.m. Boys and girls will have a chance to make their Christmas wishes known to Santa or to make any changes in their want-lists before the Jolly Ol’ Elf packs his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

In the spirit of Christmas, from 2 until 4 p.m. everyone will be invited to sing Christmas carols with Shelia Jackson and Friends around the Gazebo.

“The Last Minute Shopping Event “is an opportunity to shop local and among friends and neighbors.

