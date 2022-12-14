Carlton Martial earns All-American honors Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

With the regular season and conference championships in the rearview mirror, All-America teams have begun to be released and Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial has already earned two All-American honors.

Martial was named Pro Football Network (PFN) First-Team All-American and PFN Walk-On of the Year on Dec. 8. Then, on Dec. 13, Martial was named Action Network Second-Team All-American.

Martial was a Freshman All-American in 2018 and earned second-team All-American honors (ProFootballFocus) in 2019 followed by Walter Camp First-Team All-America honors in 2020 and PFN All-American honorable mention last season.

This season, Martial was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy and earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year along with being honored on the First-Team All-Sun Belt team for the fourth straight season.

Martial has tallied 121 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in 2022 along with breaking the FBS career tackle record, Troy career tackle record and Sun Belt career tackle record. Martial and the Troy Trojans will play UTSA in the Cure Bowl on Friday at 2 p.m.