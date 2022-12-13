Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Obituaries Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

William Eugene Wright

William Eugene Wright, age 66, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Blake Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 9:30 am until 10 am at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife: Tammy Cornelius Wright; children: Ivan Wright (Courtney), Lyndsey Wright; grandchildren: Liam Wright, Elin Wright, Lach Wright; brother: Tim Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Harlan and Earline Wright, and brother: Stephen Wright.

Mr. Wright was a kind man who loved his family and friends fiercely. He was loyal, hardworking, extremely thoughtful, and selfless- often sacrificing time for himself in order to do things for his loved ones. He was brilliant and was a jack of all trades as well as funny – he had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed often while also making others laugh. He was a great husband, daddy, grandfather “Pop”, brother, uncle, and friend. He found pure joy in celebrating the accomplishments, success, and general happiness of those he loved.

