TFD responds to structure fire Published 11:22 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Orange Street on Tuesday morning.

The Pike County Communications District received a call about a structure fire in the 400 block of W. Orange Street in Troy at 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the release, TFD arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from an outbuilding located in the back yard of a residence, being utilized as a utility shed. The residential home was not impacted by the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control within five minutes of arriving, according to the release, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries. The fire damaged a vehicle parked in the vicinity of the utility shed. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident.

The Troy Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident and it was determined the fire began in a doghouse positioned against the side of the shed that had a heat lamp in use. No pets were harmed in the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone during the Holiday season to diligently practice fire safety,” Stephens said in a statement. “Keep live Christmas trees watered each day, don’t leave lit candles or any stove top cooking unattended, and keep combustible materials at least three feet from home heating sources. The Troy Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and to test their smoke alarms monthly.”