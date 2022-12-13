Pike County BOE appointes Cathy Lott Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Pike County Board of Education voted on Monday night to appoint Cathy Lott of Troy to the fill the board vacancy.

Chris Wilkes, Pike County BOE president, nominated Lott for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 position left vacant following the November general election.

Pike County BOE District 4 candidate Tony May received more votes than incumbent Democratic candidate Linda Steed. However, May had withdrawn from the race after the set 76 day deadline; therefore by law, his name remained on the ballot.

Wilkes, District 6, said, according to the state statute on school board elections, the board of education was required to appoint someone to the vacant position. Lott was nominated for the position by Wilkes.

Board members, Wilkes, Dr. Greg Price, District 2; and Scott Hartley, District 3; voted yea. Board member Earnest Green, District 1, voted no. Neither Dr. Clint Foster, District 5, nor Steed attended the meeting.

“Looking at the results of the election, the people in that district voted a certain way,” Wilkes said. “May received 75 percent of the votes. We listened to the voice of the people in that district.”

Wilkes said he nominated Cathy Lott based on her experience in the field of education. She taught at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge several years before accepting a position at Troy University.

“At the university, Cathy Lott continues to be involved with the kids at the local schools,” Wilkes said. “At Troy University, she works with students who are planning to be teachers. She is also involved in the placement of university students as interns including local school. She is dedicated to the education of young people and will be an informed and involved member of the Pike County Board of Education.”

Steed said that, for 38 years, she has served Pike County.

“I have dedicated a part of my life to serving the children and their futures,” Steed said. “I hope the future of the Pike County Schools will continue to be just as bright.”