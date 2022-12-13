Local law enforcement responds to false report of active shooter at CHHS Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement from around the area responded to a report of an active shooter at Charles Henderson High School but that report was false.

Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas confirmed that the report was false and all students and faculty are safe at CHHS and that the school system is thankful for law enforcement’s response.

“All of our students and faculty are safe,” she emphasized. “I think every cop, sharpshooter and everything was here and we are very grateful for that. They came in droves.”

In recent weeks various schools across the state have been hit with false school shooting reports and today multiple schools in Alabama have again been inundated with the hoax. Schools in North and South Alabama have received false reports on Dec. 13.