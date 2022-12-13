Christmas Tree From The Past: A JCA added attraction Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Johnson Center for the Arts’ ‘Christmas Tree from the Past” is beginning to look a lot like Christmas trees from times long ago.

Every day, someone brings in an ornament from his or her childhood or one they have fashioned to look like an ornament remembered.

The ornaments from the past most recently being hung include string of tiny bell lights from Mr. Jim O’Neal’s collection of ornaments. Shiny satin balls and red felt ponies have also been added to the tree. The Twelve Days of Christmas paper cutout ornaments provide trivia-kind of fun.

“Visitors to the JCA have a lot of fun trying to remember, or guess, what each ornament represents – ‘eight lords’ a-leaping or three calling birds,’” said Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist. “We encourage others to share their ornaments from the past and, in so doing, also enjoy all the Christmas trees that have been so wonderfully decorated by students in schools throughout the county.”

JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.