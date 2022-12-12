Zion Grady to play in All-American Bowl Published 10:10 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Charles Henderson High School sophomore defensive end Zion Grady has committed to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl.

The All-American Bowl is a high school football all-star game that features some of the top college recruits in the country, played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Over the last several years future NFL players like Andrew Luck, CJ Mosley, DeMarco Murray, Chase young, Odell Beckham Jr., Tim Tebow, Eric Berry and many others have competed in the All-American Bowl.

While Grady is only a sophomore, the 6-foot-5-inch, 230-pounder is already rated as a 5-star college prospect by 247Sports and a four-star recruit by both the Rivals and On3 recruiting services. Grady already has college scholarship offers from the likes of Troy, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas A&M, Washington State, Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

In 2022, Grady wreaked havoc on opposing offenses leading the entire state in tackles-for-loss and second in sacks, according to MaxPreps. Grady finished the season with 103 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss, 21 sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.

The All-American Bowl airs annual on NBC.