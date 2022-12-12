Troy women’s hoops snaps losing streak Published 8:52 am Monday, December 12, 2022

The Troy Trojans (4-5) women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 79-73 win over the Mercer Bears (3-6) on Saturday.

The Trojans never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 20 points going into the fourth quarter when Mercer rallied to outscore Troy 30-20 in the final period to make things tighter.

With the Bears trailed in by 18 points with 9:28 remaining, Mercer went on a 9-0 run to cut the Trojan lead to 64-52 with 7:21 remaining. Troy swelled the lead back out to 12 points and led 75-63 with 1:23 left.

The Bears went on a 10-2 run to cut Troy’s lead to 76-73 with 23 seconds left but Nia Daniel knocked down a free throw and Tai’Sheka Porchia hit a layup in the final seconds to secure the Trojan win.

With Trojan star Felmas Koranga still out with a leg injury, Alabama-transfer Nia Daniel continues to pick up the scoring slack as she led Troy with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Ja’Mia Hollings added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Porchia earned a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Sharonica Hartsfield filled up the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

In all, the Trojans dominated the boards, outrebounding Mercer 58-25 but turned the ball over 28 times, which helped Mercer rally late.

Troy closes out its three-game home stretch on Wednesday against Division III’s LaGrange College on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at noon.