Troy FD responds to Dec. 7 mobile home fire Published 9:40 am Friday, December 9, 2022

The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at Northridge Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a news release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens.

According the release, the Pike County Communications District received a call about a fire at 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 7, located at 175 County Road 7750, in the Northridge Mobile Home Park. TFD arrived on scene within six minutes of the call, the release stated, and firefighters could witness heavy smoke visible from all sides of the mobile home and flames were observed on the exterior of the home from a small vent located near the kitchen area.

TFD received no reports of residents in the home, which was believed to be vacant. Firefighters made entry into the home and a search was made of the residence for any unknown occupants, along with efforts to locate and extinguish the fire. No occupants were found and there were no reports of injuries to any civilian or firefighter. The fire was contained to the kitchen area.

The Troy Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident and determined that the fire began in the stovetop area.