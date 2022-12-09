TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 1-8 ) Published 12:31 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

MALE

Jayden Spearman

Charles Henderson High School

Spearman scored 50 points in two games this week, including a 27-point performance against Marbury. Spearman also scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, earned two blocks and two steals in a CHHS win over Carver-Montgomery.

FEMALE

Alyssa Sparks

Goshen High School

Sparks had a big night in Goshen’s win over New Brockton this week, with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.