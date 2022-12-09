TB&T Athletes of the Week (Dec. 1-8 )

Published 12:31 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Jayden Spearman

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Charles Henderson High School

Spearman scored 50 points in two games this week, including a 27-point performance against Marbury. Spearman also scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, earned two blocks and two steals in a CHHS win over Carver-Montgomery.

 

FEMALE

Alyssa Sparks (3) and the Goshen Lady Eagles dropped a game to Elba at home on Dec. 8. (Photo by April Brown/ABC Photography)

Alyssa Sparks

Goshen High School

Sparks had a big night in Goshen’s win over New Brockton this week, with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.

More Sports

Goshen basketball hosts Elba

AHSAA reaches agreement for baseball, softball championship locations

Troy lands Georgia athlete Jordan Lovett

Lady Eagles dominate New Brockton at home

Print Article

  • Polls

    What's your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events