ALBBAA launches Big Buck Photo Contest

Published 2:52 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest often draws more than 100 entries and thousands of online votes. Chelsea Hunter, of Tallassee, won last year’s contest. (Photo Courtesy of Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association)

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) announced the launch of the 2022-2023 Big Buck Photo Contest this week.

The photo contest, which takes place online, will run through Feb. 10, 2023, with any photo from the current hunting season – which began in November – being eligible for submission.

“Hunters of all ages enjoy unforgettable adventures and create wonderful family memories while hunting in the Black Belt each year,” ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner said. “Our Big Buck Photo Contest helps us celebrate the bountiful hunting that the Black Belt is known for and it’s gratifying to see so many entries from young hunter. They are the future conservationist of our wildlife and their habitat.”

The Alabama Black Belt is made up of 23 counties, including Pike County.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

To enter the contest, hunters must upload a photo of a buck, through the ALBBAA website, harvested from within the 23 counties that make up the Black Belt region. The 23 counties that make up the Black Belt include Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox Counties. The buck also must have been harvested during the 2022-2023 whitetail deer season. The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Photos can be submitted, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8598jc. Voting will be done at the same website. The contestant that receives the most online votes before the season closes will receive a $300 gift card, sponsored by Tutt Land Company, for use at any outdoor retail outlet.

More News

Farm City Committee acknowledges KW Plastics

Troy FD responds to Dec. 7 mobile home fire

Fort Rucker commanding general to address Troy graduates

Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking

Print Article

  • Polls

    What's your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events