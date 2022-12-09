ALBBAA launches Big Buck Photo Contest Published 2:52 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) announced the launch of the 2022-2023 Big Buck Photo Contest this week.

The photo contest, which takes place online, will run through Feb. 10, 2023, with any photo from the current hunting season – which began in November – being eligible for submission.

“Hunters of all ages enjoy unforgettable adventures and create wonderful family memories while hunting in the Black Belt each year,” ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner said. “Our Big Buck Photo Contest helps us celebrate the bountiful hunting that the Black Belt is known for and it’s gratifying to see so many entries from young hunter. They are the future conservationist of our wildlife and their habitat.”

To enter the contest, hunters must upload a photo of a buck, through the ALBBAA website, harvested from within the 23 counties that make up the Black Belt region. The 23 counties that make up the Black Belt include Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox Counties. The buck also must have been harvested during the 2022-2023 whitetail deer season. The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Photos can be submitted, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8598jc. Voting will be done at the same website. The contestant that receives the most online votes before the season closes will receive a $300 gift card, sponsored by Tutt Land Company, for use at any outdoor retail outlet.