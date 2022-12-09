AHSAA reaches agreement for baseball, softball championship locations

Published 10:08 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field will host the AHSAA State Baseball Championships – along with Choccolocco Park – for the next five years. (Submitted photo)

This week, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced that it had reached an agreement for a 5-year extension with the City of Oxford and Jacksonville State University to continue hosting the AHSAA Baseball and Softball Championships.

The AHSAA has played its State Softball Championships at Choccolocco Park in Oxford since 2021, while the AHSAA State Baseball Championships began play at Choccolocco Park and JSU last season. Choccolocco Park is a baseball/softball stadium located in Oxford that has been used by both Jacksonville State and the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in the past. It’s also the current home the Choccolocco Monsters, which is a summer baseball league where college players play.

In past years, the majority of AHSAA Baseball Championships were played in Montgomery but last season the games not played at Choccolocco Park were played at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field. For the next five years, the AHSAA will use both Choccolocco Park and Rudy Abbott Field for the baseball championships, while Choccolocco Park will host the softball championships.

Choccolocco Park will host both the AHSAA State Baseball and Softball Championships. (Submitted photo)

“We are excited to have our state championships in both sports locked in for the next five years and hopefully for many years to come,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “Our experience with softball at Choccolocco Park and baseball last spring at Choccolocco Park and JSU was incredible.

“We had packed crowds at both for most of our games. Both sites provided real championship experiences and life-long memories for our teams, schools and communities that traveled to attend.”

