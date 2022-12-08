Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking Published 4:24 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.

“Our vision for this clinic is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where all children, adolescents and emerging adults can receive the care they deserve,” Troy Pediatric Clinic Managing Partner and pediatrician Dr. Michael Ramsey said. “We believe that every child has the right to receive high-quality medical care, no matter their background or circumstances.”

Ramsey also announced that local Troy pediatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, will be joining the clinic when it opens.

“With her years of experience and compassionate care, Dr. Dawson will be a valuable addition to our team and will help us provide the best possible care using the principles of the Patient Centered Medical Home to the children of this community,” Ramsey said. “This clinic will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by highly trained and compassionate healthcare providers, including Dr. Dawson. We are committed to providing the best possible care to every child who walks through our doors.”

Ramsey also emphasized that Troy Pediatric Clinic will do more than just serve as a medical facility.

“We also recognize the important role that education and prevention play in the health of children,” Ramsey said. “We will continue to support the community through educational outreach and resources to help children and their families make healthy choices and prevent illness whenever possible.”

The Troy Pediatric Clinic will be located at 717 John H. Witherington Drive and is expected to open next summer.