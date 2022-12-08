Troy lands Georgia athlete Jordan Lovett Published 1:44 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Troy University football team earned the commitment of Georgia athlete Jordan Lovett.

Lovett is a Statesboro, Ga., native that also holds offers from other schools like Liberty, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Jackson State, Tulane, The Citadel and Southern Illinois. Lovett announced his decision to commit to Troy via social media. Lovett received his official offer from Troy in July.

Lovett is a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete that stars in both football and track and field at Statesboro High School. Lovett rushed for 1,035 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. He plays running back, receiver and defensive back in high school. Lovett was also a part of Statesboro’s 4×200-meter relay team that placed fifth overall in the state last season.

Lovett is the eighth commitment in Troy’s Class of 2023 class, joining cornerback Jack Tchienchou (Atlanta, Ga.), defensive lineman Adrian Griffin (Pleasant Grove), offensive tackle Tyler Bell (Memphis, Tenn.), wide receiver Jackson Thomas (Millbrook), defensive lineman Malaki Pegues (Oxford, Miss.), quarterback JD Sherrod (Memphis, Tenn.) and linebacker Keyshawn Campbell (Vero Beach, Fla.). The early signing period for college football is Dec. 21.