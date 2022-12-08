Lady Eagles dominate New Brockton at home Published 10:54 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a dominant 41-16 win over the New Brockton Lady Eagles at home.

Goshen came out firing in the first quarter, holding New Brockton scoreless, and took a 10-0 lead into the second quarter. New Brockton didn’t manage to score its first point until hitting a free throw with 5:31 left in the second quarter. Goshen maintained a 20-5 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Gamecocks turned up the pressure with a full court press and managed to force a number of turnovers, and tied Goshen’s scoring output in the period with both teams scoring seven points. Still, the Lady Eagles led 27-12 going into the fourth.

Goshen put the game away by outscoring New Brockton 14-4 in the fourth quarter, going on a 10-0 run to start the period, to walk away with a 41-16 victory.

The Lady Eagles forced an eye-popping 32 turnovers with 28 steals as a team. Goshen also blocked 10 shots no the night and outrebounded New Brockton 41-36.

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was Ashunte Freeman with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven steals, while AJ Rogers added 14 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and four blocks. Jayleigh Adair blocked five shots, earned seven steals, scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Amber Vickers scored seven points, dished seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.

The Lady Eagles play Elba at home tonight at 5:30 p.m.