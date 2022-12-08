Fort Rucker commanding general to address Troy graduates Published 8:21 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Army Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, the commander of Fort Rucker, will provide the keynote address at Troy University’s fall commencement on Friday, Dec. 16.

More than 800 students representing 25 states and 11 countries outside the United States will participate in the exercises that are slated for 10 a.m. in Trojan Arena. The event is ticketed, with each graduate receiving four tickets.

McCurry is the son and son-in-law of Army Aviators. He was initially commissioned as a Second Lieutenant of Infantry in 1988. Following his college graduation, he became a Regular Army Aviation Officer and a Scout Helicopter Pilot. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Idaho, a Master of Arts in National Strategic Policy from the U.S. Naval War College, and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is also a graduate of the National Security Policy Program and the Naval Operational Planner’s Course (now MAWS) and is a certified Joint and Maritime Operational Planner.

His command and leadership assignments include: Platoon Leader, 2d Battalion, 82d Aviation Regiment, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq; Troop Commander, 3d Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment; HHC Commander, 2d Battalion (Attack), 25th Aviation Regiment, Fort Drum, New York; Squadron Commander, 6th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Kirkuk, Iraq; Deputy Brigade Commander Task Force 49, Baghdad, Iraq; Deputy Commander United States Army Alaska, Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Commander, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York; and Deputy Commanding General for Support, 2d Infantry Division, Camp Humphreys/Red Cloud, Korea.

His key staff and support assignments include: Maintenance Test Pilot and Company Executive Officer, 2d Battalion, 82d Aviation Regiment, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Brigade Aviation Officer, 2nd Infantry “Commando” Brigade, Fort Drum, New York; Deputy Operations Officer, 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment, Ramstein, Germany and Diyarbakir, Turkey; Squadron Executive Officer, 1st Squadron (Hvy), 4th Cavalry Regiment, Schweinfurt, Germany, and East Samarra, Iraq; and Squadron and Brigade Operations Officer, Fort Wainwright, Alaska and Balad, Iraq. MG McCurry has previously served on the Headquarters, Department of the Army Staff as Deputy Director of Army Aviation (G-3/5/7), Chief of Aviation Force Development (G-8), Director of Army Aviation (G-3/5/7), and most recently as Director of Force Development (G-8), United States Army, Washington DC. He also served our Nation as the Director of Security and Assurance, Operation Warp Speed, Washington, D.C.

His military awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with five oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal with Numeral 3, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Valorous Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Army Superior Unit Award Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with four Campaign Stars, Global War on Terror Expeditionary and Service Medals, the Army Service Ribbon, seven Overseas Service Ribbons, and both Governments of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia- Kuwait Liberation Medals. He is authorized to wear the Combat Action, Master Army Aviator, and Parachutist badges. He is also a recipient of both the Silver Order of Saint George and the Silver Order of Saint Michael.