Troy’s Elijah Culp enters the transfer portal Published 11:42 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Troy sophomore cornerback Elijah Culp announced on Tuesday that he was entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Culp is the first Trojan to enter his name into the transfer portal this season, after spending two years in Troy. Culp – a Charlotte, NC native – started his college career at Austin Peay in 2020. He started three games as a true freshman and ended the season with 22 tackles and a team-leading two interceptions.

Culp transferred to Troy ahead of the 2021 season and started 10 games, playing in all 12, with 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception and five pass breakups. This season, Culp has played in just nine games, with no starts, and has earned two tackles on the season.

With three years of college experience, Culp will have two years of eligibility left due to getting an extra year for the 2020 season (COVID-19 season).