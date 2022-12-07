‘Shelia Jackson & Friends’ Friday night at the Crosby Published 6:32 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The performance will be worth the wait.

When the curtain goes up on “Shelia Jackson and Friends” at 7 o’clock Friday night the excitement will permeate the Claudia Crosby Theater.

For two years, due the pandemic, the annual Sheila Jackson and Friends Christmas Concert has been viewed virtually and, as wonderful as it was, there is nothing to compare with a live performance, said Dr. Dave Camwell, president of the sponsoring Troy Arts Council.

“It’s exciting to have ‘Sheila and Friends’ live and on stage at the Crosby Theater,” Camwell said. “It’s a not-to-miss live stage concert. We are look forward to a wonderful show. The concert features an array of talent and it’s the highlight of the musical year. We invite everyone to come and celebrate the season with ‘Shelia and Friends’ Friday night.”

Jackson said that she and her “friends” are excited to be back live at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

“I can hardly wait,” Jackson said. “We have a great program planned filled with songs of the season, pop and Broadway tunes, gospel music, outstanding instrumentalists and fantastic dancing. Something for everybody.”

Tickets for the Sheila Jackson and Friends Christmas Concert, are $15 and will be available at the door. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.