Jimmy Holley, Steve Flowers to be honored at Pioneer Museum Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A short ceremony honoring Alabama State Senator James W. (Jimmy) Holley, retired, and Steve Flowers, Alabama political columnist and author, will be held in the main exhibition area of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama at 2 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited.

The ceremony will be an event of Ole Time Christmas at the museum.

Jeff Kervin, museum board chairman; Barbara Tatom, museum director; and Julia Farmer Scruggs. board member and the daughter of museum founder, the late Curren Farmer; will present a plaque recognizing Holley and Flowers for their generous support of the museum.

Tatom said Holley and Flowers were instrumental in securing funding for several new projects and additions to the museum, including the Governor Charles Henderson exhibit and a Rolling Store, circ.1947, display from Union Springs and the new and extended exhibition area.

Holley is a legendary Alabama state representative, having served 44 years in the Alabama Legislature. He has represented the 31st District as senator and representative.

His retirement this year marked the end of an era.

Flowers served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1982-1998. He overwhelming won reelection four times and left the Legislature on his own.