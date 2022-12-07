Christmas At The Center Saturday Night Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The clock is fast ticking to Christmas at the Center Saturday night at the Johnson Center for the Arts in downtown Troy.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said only a few tickets remain for the shopping, dinner and dancing holiday event.

“Christmas at the Center fun begins at 6 p.m. Saturday with shopping at the Johnson Center for the Arts.

The Christmas Shop is loaded with a wide variety of gifts for the holidays and also items for self-shopping, Campbell said.

The Christmas Shop features artwork by local artists, gift certificates from local restaurants and shops, jewelry, overnight hotel stays, golf packages and lots of little things and other big things including a cast iron fire pit.

The door of the JCA’s Christmas Shop will close at 7 p.m. and the fun will continue across the street at The Studio with dinner catered by Velma Tucker from Sydney’s Catering.

“Then, be ready to dance the night away or until 11 p.m.,” Campbell said. “The Blues Factor Band is well-known and very popular with those who are continuing to enjoy Christmas at the Center. The band has an amazing horn section. We are looking forward to Christmas at the Center on Saturday night and we do have a few tickets available for purchase.”

The tickets are $75 and include shopping, dinner and dancing.

Tickets are also available for the drawing for a gold coin. Tickets are $25.

Tickets for Christmas at the Center and the gold coin drawing are available at the Johnson Center for the Arts, 300 East Walnut Street, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. today and Friday.