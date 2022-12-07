Charles Henderson, Goshen pick up Tuesday wins Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Goshen Eagles boys’ basketball teams picked up wins on Tuesday night.

Goshen hosted the New Brockton Gamecocks and came away with a 50-37 win on the boy’s side with Jayden McNabb scoring 15 points for the Eagles. The girls team also picked up a dominant 41-16 win over New Brockton, as well.

Charles Henderson traveled to Montgomery and defeated the Carver Wolverines by a score of 77-70. The Trojans got off to a rocky start, falling behind 7-0 early in the first quarter, before CHHS got rolling and went on a 13-5 run capped off by a three-pointer from Jayden Spearman to give the Trojans a 13-12 lead with 1:31 left in the first quarter.

Charles Henderson extended the lead to 35-28 at halftime. The Trojans led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter but a barrage of Carver threes was able to get the lead back down to single digits before Charles Henderson stretched it back out to 12 points late to secure the win.

Charles Henderson had four Trojans score in double digits with Jayden Spearman earning 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Tyler Carlton also had a big night with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Jy’won Boyd added 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal. Bray Jones chipped in with 13 points and six assists. Austin Cross also added nine points, three assists and three rebounds.

The Trojans shot 52 percent from the field in the win and won the rebound battle 35-33, while also forcing 13 turnovers.

The CHHS JV team also edged Carver 49-48 with Car’tavion Burney scoring 19 points and Kam Stallworth adding nine points.