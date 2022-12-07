Ariton Tractor Parade: A display of community spirit Published 6:33 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Put together tractors, tons of hay and a barn-load of community spirit and that’s Ariton’s Christmas Tractor Parade.

The Town of Ariton will welcome the Christmas season at 6 p.m. Friday with a Tractor Parade through the downtown area that is merrily decorated with rolled bales of hay.

Ariton Mayor Dave Walsh said the idea for the Christmas Tractor Parade originated with a group of local farmers who wanted to do something for the community.

“Last year, we had a great Tractor Christmas Parade,” Walsh said. “This year, we expect it to be even bigger with big tractors, little tractors and maybe even big lawn mowers.

We’ll have floats with kids and church and other floats. The parade will come through our downtown that is decorated with round bales of hay.”

Walsh said the idea and most of the bales of hay belong to Laura and Dennis Walker.

The faces of the bales are ready-made canvases for those with artistic abilities.

“Once people began to know about decorating bales of hay for the Christmas Tractor Parade, they wanted to get involved,” Walsh said.

The bales are decorated in many different Christmas ways. There are nativity scenes, Santas, candles, gingerbread houses, candy canes, cartoon characters and much more.

“The decorated bales of hay line Main Street and everyone seems to really be enjoying the downtown decorations,” Walsh said. “Everyone is invited to our Christmas Tractor Parade Friday night. Following the parade we’ll have refreshments and music. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the evening.”