Troy Football to host ‘Bowl Social’ at hoops doubleheader Published 9:22 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Troy Trojans football team will be on hand at Trojan Arena for the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Dec. 10 for a special “Bowl Social” with fans.

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall will be in the rotunda of Trojan Arena from 3:45 until 4:45 p.m. to meet fans and take pictures with the Sun Belt Championship Trophy. There will also be complimentary food and drinks on hand for fans during the meet and greet. Those fans that have purchased bowl tickets or Community Hero Bowl tickets will also be able to pick up their Cure Bowl poster at the Trojan Arena Guest Services Booth and have it autographed by Sumrall.

The Troy women’s basketball team will play Mercer at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s team hosting Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. This is the women’s team’s first home game since Nov. 7 and the men’s team’s first home game since Nov. 22. General admission tickets will be only $5 for the doubleheader. The Sound of the South pep band will also be in attendance.

The Troy Athletics staff will be on hand to assist with purchasing Cure Bowl tickets and any fans who purchase a ticket at the event will receive a Cure Bowl poster that can be signed by Sumrall.

The Troy football team will be recognized at halftime of the men’s game and the first 75 Troy University students in attendance will receive a voucher for a free ticket and additionally 25 free tickets will be raffled off for Troy students in attendance.

Also, those Troy fans that donate $500 or more towards Community Hero Bowl tickets will receive a commemorative SBC Championship Ticket, which can be picked up at the basketball game, and any fans that donate $5,000 or more, will have the chance to host the SBC Championship Trophy in their home for a day.

Tickets for the doubleheader can be purchased at TroyTrojans.com/tickets.